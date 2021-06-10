4 Covid-19 community cases among 13 new infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE - There were 13 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (June 10), taking Singapore's total to 62,236, said the Ministry of Health.

Of these, four were community cases, with two of them unlinked and two linked.

Of the linked cases, one had already been placed under quarantine, while the other was detected through surveillance.

No cases were reported in migrant worker dormitories.

The four locally transmitted cases confirmed on Thursday, an increase from two on Wednesday, come after three straight days of decline in new locally transmitted cases since Monday.

Of the 13 cases confirmed on Thursday, nine were imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the ministry. Seven of them are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

As at Wednesday night, 158 patients remain hospitalised, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 291 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 34 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.