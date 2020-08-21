Four common gut problems that may affect your overall health

When faced with digestive issues like bloating or heartburn, it’s not uncommon for us to turn to home remedies in our medicine cabinets. But what if these symptoms are actually an indication of a more serious condition?

Last year, researchers from the National University of Singapore discovered that what was previously thought to be a harmless gut organism could be linked to colon cancer and other gastrointestinal diseases. The parasite — a subtype of the Blastocystis organism — causes an inflammatory response in the gut lining, possibly leading to inflammatory bowel disease.

An occasional gut problem may not necessarily be a sign of a potentially dangerous disease. However, if the symptoms persist, medical experts say that one should not hesitate in consulting their general practitioner or a specialist.

Take note of these symptoms

Over-the-counter medication can provide quick relief for some digestive issues, but if your symptoms persist, you may need to consider consulting a specialist for treatment.

Dr Amitabh Monga, gastroenterologist at Gleneagles Hospital, shares some common gut problems and the warning signs we shouldn't ignore.



Eating too much, or too quickly, can increase the risk of acid reflux after meals. PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK



1. Indigestion

Some symptoms of indigestion include nausea, abdominal swelling, bloating, and frequent belching or gas. Sometimes, there are no other symptoms except a general discomfort or dull pain in the upper abdomen.

“Causes can range from incorrect eating habits, consuming too much spicy or oily foods, stress or anxiety, or underlying gastrointestinal disorders — such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or ulcers. When faced with such symptoms, it is prudent to rule out Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infestation of the stomach. This can be easily done with a breath test, stool test or an endoscopy,” says Dr Monga.

2. Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

If you have been feeling gassy and bloated and/or are suffering from diarrhoea or constipation, you could be experiencing irritable bowel syndrome. This is a chronic disorder that affects the colon and changes one’s bowel habits.

He explains: “There is no exact cause for IBS, but it could be triggered by stress, an infection or inflammation of the gut, or if there’s a family history of the condition

“While it’s not usually life-threatening, some of the symptoms — such as changes to your stools or feeling that your bowels have not emptied completely — are quite non-specific and may indicate something more sinister. Hence, if you are older, or if there are other alarm symptoms, please consult a gastroenterologist rather than ignore the symptoms.”

3. Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Also known as heartburn or acid reflux, this condition happens when stomach acid, food or fluids move back up from the stomach and into the esophagus. You might feel a burning sensation in the stomach or around the chest, nausea, and a sour or bitter taste in the month.

“Stress, smoking, spicy foods, excessive alcohol intake or other digestive issues could trigger GERD. And if left unchecked, it could develop into complications like ulcers in the oesophagus, erosions of the food pipe, or pre-malignant changes such as Barrett’s esophagus,” notes Dr Monga.

4. Gastritis

This is an inflammation of the stomach lining that could manifest as acute pain that lasts for a few days to a chronic condition with nausea and appetite loss. Gastritis can be caused by various reasons such as excessive alcohol consumption, long-term usage of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, stress and chronic vomiting.

Says Dr Monga: “Patients with this condition typically experience symptoms like loss of appetite, nausea and indigestion, vomiting, weight loss or pain in the upper abdomen. If you notice black, tarry stools or if you are losing weight, please consult your doctor without any delay.”



The best way to receive the most effective treatment for your symptoms is to consult a specialist. PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK







