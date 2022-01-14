Four big questions as Singapore prepares for the next pandemic: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - As Singapore prepares for the next pandemic, it will have to keep four big questions in mind, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday (Jan 14).

First, there is the speed at which a disease spreads.

Next, there is the problem of how to keep people from falling ill, which is linked to vaccinations, he said.

There is also the question of how the healthcare system copes with those who are very sick.

Lastly, countries have to consider the impact on their non-medical infrastructure.

"Can children go to school? Can people go to work? Can social amenities continue to open so that people have a sense of normalcy?" Mr Ong asked.

"Does the psychology of the society remain strong, resilient and intact?"

All these are aspects of urban preparedness, he said.

The minister was speaking at an information session on strengthening health emergency preparedness in urban settings, jointly organised by Singapore and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Singapore is represented on the WHO's executive board, an international group of 34 health experts who meet regularly to discuss the agenda for the World Health Assembly - the WHO's decision-making body - and help implement its decisions.

While the work on preparedness started before Covid-19, the pandemic has magnified the role that urban settings play in health emergencies, Mr Ong said.

"We must build on the political momentum to strengthen global, regional, national and sub-national preparedness," he added.