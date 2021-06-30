Foreign domestic workers aged 39 and below start getting their Covid-19 shots

SINGAPORE - Covid-19 vaccination for non-citizens here aged 39 and below, including foreign domestic workers, started on Wednesday (June 30).

This comes as the vaccination drive for permanent residents and long-term pass holders between the ages of 12 and 39 was brought forward from Friday due to the steady take-up rate by Singaporeans.

The number of registrations by Singaporeans in the same age range has also tapered off, making room for permanent residents and long-term pass holders to receive their jabs.

Getting her jab on Wednesday afternoon at Pasir Ris Elias Community Club was Ms Myo Ei Ei Tun, who received an SMS to register for a vaccination slot on Tuesday evening.

The foreign domestic helper said she arrived at the centre at 12.30pm, work permit in hand, and saw more than 20 foreign domestic workers in line to get their shots.

"My employer helped me register my interest for the vaccine about a month ago, and I received the SMS yesterday. I feel normal, just a bit of pain around the injection site," said Ms Ei Ei, 31, after getting her shot.

She added that many of her peers had posted pictures of their arms after inoculation on social media on Wednesday.

Once fully vaccinated and when the clusters stabilise, the Myanmar national is looking forward to resuming outings during her days off. Since the circuit breaker last year, she had mostly stayed at home every Sunday to keep safe, she said.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Health for details on the total number of foreign domestic workers vaccinated on Wednesday.

In May, the Ministry of Manpower sent a notice to employers, informing them that foreign domestic workers aged below 45 could start registering their interest for the vaccine later that month.

As many foreign domestic workers look after the elderly who are vulnerable to severe illness from the coronavirus, or those ineligible for vaccination, getting the workers shielded against the virus is crucial, said experts.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said foreign domestic workers interact with people within families and also move about in the community, and they should be given the same level of protection that Singaporeans have.

"This vaccination drive not only closes the weak link, but fulfils the promise that the Singapore Government made, that we will look after everyone in the country," he added.

Infectious diseases physician Ling Li Min noted that since mid-June, there have been reports of a few foreign domestic workers getting infected due to household transmission.

"Just as we vaccinated individuals who work in higher-risk areas, it would be timely to also start encouraging as many foreign domestic workers to get vaccinated," Dr Ling added.

As at Monday, more than 5.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Singapore, and all eligible individuals can now get their second dose within four weeks of the first.