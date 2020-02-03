Food junkie is now fighting fit

What is your secret to looking fabulous?

I try to drink plenty of water and eat balanced meals on weekdays, as well as exercise regularly, to keep healthy.

I do things I love in my free time to reward myself for the effort I put into my boxing sessions. It keeps me mentally healthy in spite of a busy schedule.

I also treat myself to a manicure and massage at times.

Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

Before I started competing, I led a very unhealthy lifestyle. I ate a lot of junk food and did not do any exercise, thinking it would make me a little bulky.

When I was 19 to 21, I was stuck in a vicious circle of eating junk food and then starving myself because I wanted to be slim and skinny. I had gastric pain then and also realised I had put on too much weight.

Now, my body shrinks and grows, depending on the fight seasons. It is leaner during fight seasons and grows bigger when I do not have a fight season coming up.

What is your diet like now?

I eat mostly fish, beef or chicken and vegetables, as well as a bit of pasta or rice. I make sure everything is balanced according to the recommended daily calorie intake, sometimes with a deficit.

What are your indulgences?

Chocolates, cheese, pastries, egg tarts, tau sar piah, burgers, waffles. The list is endless.

How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

I organise my week ahead with a timetable. This enables me to plan my training schedule and allocate some free time to relax.

What are the three most important things in your life?

Spending time with my loved ones, resting and doing things I love. What's your favourite and least favourite part of your body? I do not have a favourite or least favourite part of my body. What are your must-dos before and after a workout? I do simple exercises to activate my muscles and joints before I exercise. I usually just rest after a workout.

How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

It is very important because I'm an athlete. When there're no fights, I still need to keep myself fit so that I won't have a difficult time getting into fight camp. How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends? My lifestyle was influenced by my parents, who are active people. However, my friends say they can't seem to find the time or energy to exercise. But if they plan their schedule properly, they should be able to do at least 30 minutes of exercise every day. I hope to inspire them in some way.

How extensive is your collection of sports-related paraphernalia?

It isn't extensive. I have the basics - gloves, shoes and protein shake.

Bio Box

EFASHA KAMARUDIN AGE: 29 HEIGHT: 1.58m WEIGHT: 53kg Efasha started on martial arts at the age of 11 with karate. Since then, she has picked up muay thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing and taken part in various competitions. A third-dan black belt in karate, she represented Singapore in the world championships in Japan, the Philippines and Malaysia when she was 12 to 15 years old. At 22, she was chosen to be in the Singapore national boxing team and took part in local and international competitions. According to the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA), she became the first female Singaporean to win a gold medal in an international boxing tournament in 2016. In 2017, she decided to go pro in boxing for the better opportunities it presented. "My vision is to empower women and encourage them to achieve their dreams," said Efasha, who is head coach and gym manager at Spartans Boxing Club in Balestier."Despite being in a male-dominated sport, I hope to motivate girls to work hard to reach their maximum potential."

Would you go for plastic surgery?

I may not go for plastic surgery, but I may get cosmetic fillers to reduce wrinkles when I'm older.

Do you think you're sexy?

Yes, depending on my morale. But usually yes.