Five new community cases, 3 linked to CGH cluster

Three more cases of Covid-19 were added to the cluster at Changi General Hospital yesterday, bringing the total there to 16.

They made up the bulk of the five new locally transmitted cases reported yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Of the other two community cases, one was linked to the cluster at Block 105 Henderson Crescent, and the other to a new cluster of three involving a 76-year-old retiree.

All five had links to previous cases and were already under quarantine.

There were 68 new community cases in the past week, down from 98 in the week before. The number of unlinked community cases also dropped to nine, from 19 over the same period.

Yesterday also saw 11 imported cases, six of which were detected upon arrival. The rest developed Covid-19 during their stay-home notice or isolation period.

The 16 new cases confirmed at noon yesterday take Singapore's tally to 62,579.

In its update, MOH added that two clusters linked to individuals were closed after no new cases had emerged over the past 28 days, which make up two virus incubation periods.

There are currently 33 active clusters, down from 34 a day before.

A total of 133 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised as at yesterday, with eight requiring oxygen support as their conditions were more severe.

Four people - all aged above 60 - were also in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Three are unvaccinated, while one is partially vaccinated.

Yesterday also saw an additional 36,926 people getting their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while another 4,588 got their second dose, under the national vaccination programme.

Around 5.42 million doses covering about 3.32 million people here have been administered since Dec 30 last year.

This means that 58.1 per cent of Singapore's population have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 36.8 per cent have completed the full two-dose regime.