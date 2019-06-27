Five measles cases reported at foreign worker dormitories, but no evidence of outbreak: MOH

SINGAPORE - Five Bangladeshi workers staying at two different dormitories tested positive for measles this month, The Straits Times has learnt.

Two of the workers were staying at Toh Guan Dormitory in Toh Guan Road and the three others were at Sungei Tengah Lodge in Old Choa Chu Kang Road, the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed on Thursday (June 27).

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by the Rubeola virus. It can cause symptoms such as fever, a runny nose, coughing, red and watery eyes, and rashes.

A spokesman for MOH said the ministry is continuing to monitor the situation and that there is currently no evidence of community spread from the cases.

The incidents are not linked and MOH said the workers are also no longer infectious.

The spokesman added: "MOH has engaged the dormitories, employers and foreign workers to undertake precautionary measures.

"These include enhanced monitoring, vaccination of close contacts who do not have proof of vaccination or immunity, closely monitoring the health of the identified close contacts and seeking medical treatment promptly if they are unwell.

"All suspected measles cases will be isolated."

The first case involved a worker at Toh Guan Dormitory who developed symptoms on May 31.



He was later admitted to hospital on June 3 and tested positive for measles on June 6. He has since been discharged.

On June 16, the worker's roommate also developed symptoms and sought outpatient treatment. He was isolated at the dormitory's sick bay and tested positive for measles on June 20.

"As measles is contagious, such spread in close quarters is not unexpected," said the ministry spokesman.

Close contacts of the two workers, including roommates and co-workers, were later vaccinated against measles, MOH said.

Separately, three workers at Sungei Tengah Lodge were hospitalised and tested positive for measles between June 20 and 21.

MOH said investigations showed that the three workers stayed in different blocks at the dormitory and had no known contact with each other. They are also from different companies and had worked in different locations.

Two of the workers have since been discharged while the other is in stable condition.

These cases do not have any link to the others at Toh Guan Dormitory, MOH said, adding that contact tracing and investigations into the cases at Sungei Tengah Lodge are ongoing.

As of Wednesday, 92 close contacts of the men have been identified and 91 have been vaccinated, MOH said. The remaining person will be vaccinated on Thursday, it added.

"As an added precaution, MOH is extending vaccination to all residents who stayed on the same floor as each of the three cases, given that residents living on the same floor at Sungei Tengah Lodge share toilet and bathroom facilities," the MOH spokesman said.