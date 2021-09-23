First Covid-19 stepped-up community care facility in Tampines starts receiving patients

SINGAPORE - The first patients arrived at Singapore's first Covid-19 stepped-up community care facility (CCF) in Tampines when it opened on Thursday (Sept 23).

At around 11am, three Covid-19 patients were seen making their way out of specially hired vehicles along Tampines Street 22, where the facility is located.

Staff donning personal protective equipment (PPE) rolled out wheelchairs to receive two of them, both elderly women, one of whom wore a fever patch on her forehead.

The drivers of the three vehicles also wore PPE. The front windows of the cars were rolled down.

The third patient was an elderly man, who wore a cap.

The CCF, at the site of NTUC Health nursing home, has been fitted with 250 beds meant for Covid-19 patients who are generally well but have underlying health conditions that require close monitoring.

These patients will include the elderly and those who have chronic illnesses such as cardiac, neurological or respiratory diseases. Infected nursing home residents will be prioritised for admission to prevent further spread in such facilities.

The CCF will have more medical and nursing staff than a typical nursing home.

The Ministry of Health said that existing residents at the NTUC Health nursing home have been transferred to other branches.

Stepped-up CCFs will help to ensure that the limited capacity in hospitals is reserved for only Covid-19 patients who need close and specialised medical attention - such as oxygen supplementation or intensive care.