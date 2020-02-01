First Singaporean infected by Wuhan virus

A 47-year-old woman who travelled to Wuhan with her family has been confirmed as the first Singaporean with the Wuhan virus.

She was among those evacuated from Wuhan on Thursday and is one of the three new cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

This takes the total number of infection cases here to 16. The other cases involve China nationals.

The Singaporean woman was asymptomatic when she boarded the Scoot flight, MOH said.

She was found to have fever during a medical screening at Changi Airport, and was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus infection yesterday at about 2pm.

She is now warded in an isolation room at NCID.