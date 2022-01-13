First HSA-registered e-pharmacy in Singapore launched

SINGAPORE - Pharmaceutical company Hyphens Pharma officially launched the first e-pharmacy in Singapore to be registered under the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Thursday (Jan 13).

The e-pharmacy, WellAway, acts as a digital platform where registered doctors can give e-prescriptions to patients and have the prescribed medicine delivered to patients within three hours to their homes.

Managed by Hyphens Pharma's new digital ventures division DocMed, the platform's service is free for patients, while doctors who use it will be charged a nominal fee.

More than 140 clinics have signed up during the beta phase of the e-pharmacy, with about 20 prescriptions being delivered each day.

The beta phase of WellAway started from June 2021 after HSA awarded the licence in January that year.

By the end of this year, Hyphens Pharma expects 1,000 active clinics to come on board, with about 40 prescriptions delivered daily.

Aimed at the private medical sector, the new e-pharmacy will service doctors in private hospitals and clinics, general practitioners as well as telehealth providers.

WellAway follows stringent HSA guidelines which include the safe supply and delivery of medication and the protection of patient data.

Temperature-sensitive medication will also be delivered in temperature-controlled boxes.

According to the HSA website, other requirements that e-pharmacies have to comply with in order to be registered include ensuring that e-prescriptions are sent directly from the clinics to the e-pharmacy to prevent them from being changed or reused, are traceable to the prescribing doctors and with cyber security in place.

Another HSA requirement states that such pharmacies will need a qualified pharmacist to take charge of pharmacy operations, including proper storage and supply of the registered therapeutic products.

The medicine delivery service is aimed mainly at patients with chronic illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure as they need to stock up on their medicine regularly, said DocMed chief executive officer designate Timothy Chen.

The service is especially useful for patients who are elderly, immobile, self-isolating or just prefer to reduce their contact time outdoors especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Hyphens Pharma in a statement on Monday (Jan 10).