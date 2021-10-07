First floor of Tekka Centre closed for deep cleaning after Covid-19 cases are found

SINGAPORE - The first floor of Tekka Centre in Little India, where its hawker centre and wet market are, will be closed for deep cleaning from Friday (Oct 8) to Sunday after several Covid-19 infections were detected there.

It will be business as usual on the second floor, where the retail units are located.

Mr Alvin Tan, an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, told The Straits Times that only the first floor is affected as "hawker centres and wet markets are more vulnerable to the spread (of Covid-19) as patrons are eating and unmasked, while it is all retail outlets upstairs".

Mr Tan, whose Moulmein-Cairnhill ward oversees the area, added that he and his team have already contacted a number of affected hawkers to allay their concerns.

"We are trying to assure... residents who frequent Tekka Market, and also stallholders and hawkers. They don't need to worry too much (about Covid-19) if they are vaccinated, especially with a booster shot," he said.

"We are doing this (closure) to be on the safe side."

Separately, Mr Tan said in a Facebook post that enforcement of safe management measures has been stepped up at Tekka Centre over the past few months. "I am at Tekka often, and know that many of the stall owners are vaccinated, and so protected from severe outcomes if they contract Covid-19."

Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth, added: "Over the last few weeks, our agencies have had to issue summonses to stall owners and patrons who wilfully breach Covid-19 safety measures."

On Monday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) had said Tekka Centre was one of the hawker centres where groups tend to linger and fail to observe safe management measures.

ST has contacted NEA for comment on the closure of Tekka Centre.