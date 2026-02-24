11-month-old girl is first measles case in a preschool in Singapore since measures stepped up

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - An 11-month-old girl attending preschool is the latest reported case of measles in the country, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said.

This is the fifth measles case involving an infant below 12 months of age in 2026, and the first case involving a child attending preschool since CDA stepped up measures to better contain and manage measles infection.

CDA said it was notified of the confirmed measles case on Feb 17.

The 11-month old girl attends a preschool in Singapore and was not yet due for the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccination, CDA said in a statement on Feb 24.

She has no known recent travel or contact history and is recovering well.

The girl was in school during her infectious period and parents whose children had been in close contact with her have been notified by the preschool, it said.

All except four among the identified close contacts were up to date with their measles vaccination or were in progress of getting vaccinated against measles, and no quarantine orders were issued to them.

The remaining four were issued quarantine orders and once vaccinated or given post-exposure prophylaxis, their quarantine orders were rescinded, CDA said.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said that it is aware of the case and is working with the CDA and preschool operator to ensure the well-being of the remaining enrolled children and staff.

ECDA has also reminded the operator to ensure compliance with infection prevention and control measures, it said in a statement.

All preschools are required to comply with the health and hygiene requirements stipulated in the Early Childhood Development Centres Regulations and Code of Practice, it noted.

This includes ensuring that all enrolled children are immunised against measles in accordance with the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule.

For staff deployed to work in preschools – operators must verify staff’s documentary proof of measles vaccination or immunity, prior to employment.

Professor Paul Tambyah, past President of the Asia Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, told The Straits Times that with many babies under the age of one gathered in a centre environment, the chances of getting infected with measles are low but not zero “as there are likely to be a small number of individuals who are not immune to measles”.

“These babies would be vulnerable as the immunity they have derived from their mothers would have waned by six months of age. Fortunately, with low community circulation of measles, the risk of infection in these infants remain low,” he said.

As part of their regular health surveillance protocols, preschools conduct daily temperature and health checks on all children, staff, and visitors upon arrival, it said.

Any individual who is unwell or displays symptoms of infectious diseases cannot be admitted to the preschool. If a child develops symptoms while in the preschool, the child will be cared for in a sick bay away from other children, and parents will be informed to bring them home. Staff who are unwell should take medical leave and not be working, said the ECDA.

The agency said it will continue to work closely with preschools and relevant agencies to safeguard the health and well-being of preschool children and staff.