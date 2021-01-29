Financial assistance for those with serious side effects

A financial assistance programme will be introduced for those suffering from serious side effects related to the Covid-19 vaccine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

A one-time payout of up to $10,000 will be given to individuals who experienced medically significant serious side effects, were hospitalised and required care in the high-dependency or intensive care unit, but subsequently recovered.

"This programme will give a greater peace of mind for those taking the vaccination," the MOH added.

Those who suffered permanent severe disability or have died as a result of the vaccination will be given a single payout of $225,000.

Individuals who experienced serious side effects after the vaccination can also continue to concurrently receive support through applicable healthcare schemes, such as MediShield Life and subsidies at public healthcare institutions.

To qualify for the financial assistance programme, an individual must be a Singapore citizen, permanent resident or long-term pass holder who has received the vaccine here.

They must have also experienced a serious side effect that is potentially life-threatening or fatal, and had required inpatient hospitalisation or caused persistent incapacity or disability.

The side effect must be assessed by a doctor to be linked to the individual's vaccination.

As the severity of serious side effects can be broad and assessment by the treatment doctors may vary, the MOH has appointed an independent clinical panel to assess and adjudicate applications for the financial assistance programme.

The panel will comprise experts in fields such as neurology, immunology and infectious diseases, said the MOH.

As at Wednesday, more than 113,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Over 50 individuals have also received their second dose of the vaccine and completed the full vaccination regimen.

The ministry added that these numbers are expected to rise substantially in the coming weeks as more people get inoculated.

Singapore kick-started its vaccination drive on Dec 30 last year.

It plans to have enough vaccines for all citizens and long-term pass holders by the third quarter of this year.