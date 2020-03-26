Coronavirus: Film producer in hot water for failing to fully declare travel history

Film producer Mike Wiluan, CEO of Infinite Studios, has been placed on a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) and had the validity of his re-entry permit shortened after he failed to fully declare his travel history upon returning to Singapore.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said yesterday that when Mr Wiluan, a Singapore permanent resident, returned from the United States on March 20, he did not declare that he had also recently travelled to Indonesia - which would have subjected him to stay-home notice requirements.

The authority subsequently detected that Mr Wiluan had travelled to Batam on Feb 25 and returned to Singapore on March 7 by flying from Jakarta. He departed for Los Angeles a day later and returned after 12 days.

ICA said that Mr Wiluan failed to accurately declare his travel history even though he would have seen the health alert notices, with the affected countries listed, to remind travellers to identify themselves at immigration counters if they had gone to these countries in the last 14 days.

On Monday, ICA officers went to Mr Wiluan's house and issued him the SHN for a 14-day period from March 20 to April 3.

When contacted by The Straits Times, Mr Wiluan, 43, said: "This is news to me as ICA has already spoken with me and I am serving my notice. I cannot comment any further as I seek clarification."

Singapore had imposed SHN requirements on March 16 for travellers who had been to an Asean country. This was expanded to include travellers from anywhere in the world at 11.59pm on March 20.

Mr Wiluan arrived before the broader requirement kicked in.

ICA reminded travellers to submit complete and accurate travel declarations.

Mr Wiluan is a high-profile name in Singapore's film industry.

He was the local co-producer for the film Crazy Rich Asians, and his 2018 film Buffalo Boys was picked as Singapore's submission to the Academy Awards in the Foreign Language Film category.

• Additional reporting by John Lui