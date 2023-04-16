Filipino helper’s death 4 days after Covid-19 vaccine jab ruled a medical misadventure: MOH

SINGAPORE - The death of 43-year-old Filipino helper Ontal Charlene Vargas, four days after she had received a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccination, has been ruled a medical misadventure.

Her cause of death, certified as myocarditis, was found by State Coroner Adam Nakhoda as likely to be related to the vaccination, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on Sunday.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle which can weaken and impede the overall function of the heart. The condition is a known side effect of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Madam Vargas had received her booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine on Dec 9, 2021. The next day, she was hospitalised for shortness of breath and chest tightness.

She died on Dec 13, 2021.

A one-time financial assistance of $225,000 was extended to Madam Vargas’ family in the Philippines, MOH said. Her family had submitted an application under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme in January 2023, with an independent panel assessing that her death was related to the Covid-19 vaccination.

This is the highest amount a person can receive through the programme.

Madam Vargas’ death is the second related to Covid-19 vaccination locally, said MOH. The first case was a 28-year-old Bangladeshi national who collapsed at his workplace and died of myocarditis on July 9, 2021, three weeks after receiving his first dose of the Moderna/Spikevax Covid-19 vaccine.

Under Singapore’s National Vaccination Programme, more than 17 million doses of Covid-19 vaccination have been administered.

According to the Health Sciences Authority’s (HSA) latest vaccine safety updates, the incidence of myocarditis remains rare, with reporting rates of 0.1 for every 100,000 doses for the bivalent vaccines, and 1.1 per 100,000 doses for the primary vaccination series of the monovalent vaccines.

MOH said available data suggests that most cases of myocarditis following vaccination are generally mild and respond to treatment.

Covid-19 infection is also known to be associated with myocarditis, several times higher than the incidence after vaccination.