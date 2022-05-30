Fighting dengue: What is Project Wolbachia and how are mosquitoes made?

Project Wolbachia involves the release of male mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacteria to control the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which spread dengue. The bacteria is found in many insects, but not in the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

When the male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes mate with female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that do not carry the bacteria, the resulting eggs do not hatch. This reduces the number of Aedes mosquitoes. Male Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes do not bite or transmit disease.

The Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes are bred at NEA’s facility in Ang Mo Kio.

How mozzies are made

1. Adult Wolbachia-Aedes mosquitoes mate in the facility’s insectary and lay eggs.