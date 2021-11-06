Feng He Garden brand sauce and paste products recalled as preservatives exceed permitted levels: SFA

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued a recall of three products from Malaysia's Feng He Garden brand that exceed authorised levels of preservatives.

The products are: Gan Xiang Paste, Salted Egg Yolk Paste and Moo-mite Sauce.

There was also no declaration of the preservatives on the food packaging labels, which is a requirement under food regulations, said SFA.

The importer, Feng He Garden, has been directed to recall all three products. The process is ongoing.

"Consumers should not consume the implicated products and may contact their point of purchase for enquiries," the agency said.

The Straits Times has asked SFA what the preservatives are.