Fake news shifts to S'pore govt Covid-19 policies, mainstream news helps correct misinformation: Study

SINGAPORE - Fake news related to the pandemic is no longer focused on science and health issues.

Instead, such reports spread half truths and confusion about government policies that were adopted to combat Covid-19. And mainstream news outlets have been shown to play an increasing role in fighting this type of misinformation.

This is according to the findings of a recent study by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) that were released on Monday (July 12). The study additionally showed that reports correcting misinformation on government measures provided more complete explanations than those addressing misinformation on science and health issues.

The study, which got funding from the Ministry of Health, showed that during the earlier stages of the pandemic, Covid-19 misinformation related to science and health accounted for more coverage by mainstream news outlets.

In the pre-outbreak stage in Singapore, defined as Jan 1 to 22, about 55 per cent of the reports correcting Covid-19 misinformation were on science and health matters, while reports addressing misinformation on government policies accounted for about 11 per cent.

By the second stage of the outbreak - defined as April 5 to April 30 - things had changed. Reports correcting misinformation on health and science fell and made up about 9 per cent of the articles, while those for government policies rose to 42 per cent.

"This is reflective of how the Government instituted several measures in response to the outbreak, enforcing stricter measures as the crisis worsened," the NTU researchers said in a report published in the Health Communication academic journal.

But, unfortunately, this is also reflective of how misinformation and confusion tend to accompany such government measures, which signals the importance of immediate clarification and correction, they added.

"In this case, the findings point to the important role of the mainstream news media in helping the Government clarify and debunk wrong information about critical measures being implemented to control the outbreak," said the researchers.

The NTU study had looked at more than 2,000 news reports by mainstream outlets here from Jan 1 to April 30, focusing on 164 that were covering fake Covid-19 news.

Of these, about 85 per cent were from The Straits Times, 24 per cent from CNA, 18 per cent from The New Paper, 13 per cent from Today, and less than 1 per cent from The Business Times.