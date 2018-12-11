FairPrice offers ready-to-eat meals suitable for diabetics

NTUC Foodfare has launched a new line of affordable ready-to-eat meals called Chef's Finest Low-GI that are suitable for people with diabetes.

The lower-glycaemic index (GI) meals come in five flavours: Nonya rendang chicken, Vietnamese lemongrass baked chicken, Teochew braised duck, braised soya chicken and baked cheese seafood tomato rice.

GI is a measure of a food's impact on a person's blood sugar levels. Lower-GI foods will release energy more slowly and over a longer period of time, allowing the person to feel full for longer.

All the microwaveable frozen meals are made with brown rice and barley instead of white rice, and are certified halal.

They are the first low-GI ready-to-eat meals to be endorsed by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) as being suitable for those with diabetes, and bear the Healthier Choice label.

They were made available at more than 20 FairPrice outlets starting yesterday, and cost between $3.90 and $5.90.

Calories for the meals range from 398kcal for the seafood tomato rice to 496kcal for the braised duck.

NTUC Foodfare chief executive Perry Ong said: "More than just catering to the dietary needs of diabetic patients, a low-GI meal is equally beneficial to the general consumers like you and me."

CHEF'S FINEST LOW-GI

• Microwaveable frozen meals • Made with brown rice and barley • Certified halal • Cost: $3.90-$5.90 • Calories: 398kcal-496kcal

He was speaking during the product launch at AMK Hub's FairPrice Xtra outlet yesterday.

NTUC Foodfare worked with staff and students from Temasek Polytechnic's School of Applied Science to develop the products, Mr Ong said.

The collaboration started in November last year.

Shoppers at AMK Hub will also now have access to pharmacist counselling and telemedicine consultation services at the new integrated Unity pharmacy located in the mall's FairPrice Xtra outlet.

Unity pharmacies were previously located separately from FairPrice supermarkets.

Customers will be able to seek advice from pharmacists on medication and other healthcare concerns.

They can also speak to a doctor remotely, via video conference in a private room behind the pharmacy counter, under a service called iDoc. They can then receive a diagnosis and prescription on the spot for $15.

The service, first rolled out at Unity pharmacies in Thomson Plaza and Tampines One in June this year, is now available at five Unity outlets.

Patients can also access the iDoc website on their computers at home and pick up their prescription medication at one of 10 Unity outlets.