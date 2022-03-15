Will we need more booster shots? What's known so far about 'Deltacron'? Here's what experts say

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times on Tuesday (March 15) hosted a panel discussion on Covid-19 measures and when they can be eased further, moderated by Straits Times senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Here are some snippets from the talk.

On additional booster shots

The Singapore population currently has some degree of resistance against Covid-19, thanks to high levels of both infections and the recent administration of booster vaccinations, but this will not remain indefinitely, said infectious diseases expert Teo Yik Ying on Tuesday (March 15).

Professor Teo, who is dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, said people may need multiple boosters, perhaps taken annually, or the country may see another outbreak or "recurrent waves" of Covid-19 in the future.

National Centre for Infectious Diseases executive director Leo Yee Sin said the authorities are looking closely at the local data to decide if additional booster shots are needed.

"I don't deny that while looking at all these data, the Ministry of Health may one day decide that it is time for us to provide another dose, particularly to the highly vulnerable ones," she said, adding that many countries now offer additional boosters to those over the age of 80.

On flu and other diseases

Even though Covid-19 has killed over 1,100 people in Singapore, some deaths from other causes might have been prevented due to the reduction in social interactions.

Professor Leo noted that Singapore was among a handful of countries and regions that saw a negative excess mortality rate in 2020 and last year, according to a study published in The Lancet medical journal.

This means fewer people died overall during the pandemic compared with the years before.

"Influenza, basically, is rock bottom in Singapore and in many parts of the world," she said, adding that Singapore will need to monitor the flu and other acute respiratory diseases as it opens up.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital, agreed.

He said that while diseases such as hand, foot and mouth disease, gastrointestinal illnesses, and even sexually transmitted infections would have declined because of the lower level of social interaction, other negative factors such as childhood weight gain and mental health issues are on the rise.