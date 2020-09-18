Experts: Containing coronavirus the best strategy

Much can - and, in fact, must - be done today to stop the spread of Covid-19, before the advent of a viable vaccine, said several experts from around the world.

Speaking at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine's final Covid-19 webinar last night, they raised concerns that even when an effective vaccine emerges, there will not be enough for everyone, given the limited production capacity in the world today.

Instead, countries that have more successfully reduced transmission have shown that if everyone does his part, the disease can be contained - and this will remain the most effective strategy for some time to come.

The experts, led by World Health Organisation head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also spoke of the need for global cooperation to overcome the pandemic that has impacted not just health, but also the economy and people's livelihood.

They lauded the way scientists and doctors around the world have been sharing their research and discoveries, and done so at "unprecedented speed".

Said Professor Chong Yap Seng, dean of the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore: "To survive in the short term, we need national solidarity. But to survive in the long term, we need global solidarity."