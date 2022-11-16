Decoding epilepsy: Shedding light on this invisible condition

Epilepsy is a condition where a person has seizures spontaneously. It often begins suddenly and starts most often in childhood or in old age.

According to the World Health Organisation, epilepsy affects around 50 million people worldwide. In Singapore, epilepsy affects three to five people in 1,000, and almost 200 children a year will have an afebrile seizure (convulsion not caused by a fever) or develop epilepsy.

Associate Professor Derrick Chan, president of the Singapore Epilepsy Foundation, sheds light on this long-term condition and how people can help epilepsy sufferers.

Q. What happens when someone has a seizure and how does epilepsy occur?

Seizures are caused by abnormal electrical signals firing in the brain and occurs in one out of 10 of the population in our lifetime. They can occur when the brain is injured by internal bleeding, severe blows, blood or oxygen starvation, or when there are tumours or infections. Seizures can also occur without an immediate and obvious trigger. If this happens repeatedly, this is called epilepsy.

Most people think of seizures as someone falling down and the body jerking or becoming stiff, which is often seen in seizures involving the whole brain, known as generalised convulsive seizures.

However, if only one part of the brain is firing abnormally (a focal or partial seizure), the seizure will present as an abnormal functioning of that part of the brain. For example, a seizure in the area controlling the right side of the body will cause stiffening or shaking of the right arm and/or leg, while a seizure in the part of the brain responsible for sight can result in the person seeing strange shapes or colours, partial blurring or loss of vision.

Q. What are some common misconceptions about epilepsy?

Some people think epilepsy is harmless or can be outgrown without treatment. However, it can be dangerous, especially when someone is having a prolonged seizure, which could lead to brain damage or even death.

If someone has seizures that occur frequently, they may develop learning and behavioural problems over time. The seizures can also occasionally result in Sudden Unexpected Death in Epileptic Patients (SUDEP). While some worry about the side effects of medication, it is still best to seek medical treatment promptly.