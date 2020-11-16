Engineer here for work among 3 new imported cases

There were three new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday.

They included two permanent residents - a 61-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman - who returned from India.

The other is a short-term visit pass holder, a 30-year-old American woman who arrived from Italy. She is an engineer on a work project in Singapore.

All three were imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). They were asymptomatic and tested positive while serving their stay-home notice.

The new cases take Singapore's total to 58,119.

This was the fifth day in a row where there were no new community cases and none from workers' dormitories. The number of new cases in the community has remained low, with one case in the past week that is unlinked, the ministry said.

MOH added that epidemiological investigations are in progress.

In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that asymptomatic cases can be detected.

The ministry will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the cases could have been infected by them.

With 10 new cases discharged, 58,014 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 41 patients remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, while 21 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak that began in December last year has infected more than 54 million people. More than 1.3 million people have died.