Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Empowering nurses means providing them with the autonomy, resources, and institutional support to actively design care rather than to just execute it, said Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam on June 25.

“It means moving beyond a model where nurses are seen primarily as implementers of care, to one where they are recognised as architects of it,” she said.

Rahayu, who is also Minister of State for Digital Development and Information, was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 9th Asia Pacific Nurses Convention (ASPAN) 2026, which is being held at the Singapore Expo from June 25 to 27.

Many nurses are leading clinical teams, shaping care delivery, and driving innovation, she said.

“In Singapore, we have seen this first-hand – through initiatives like community health posts and Healthier SG, our nurses are playing an active role in preventive care, supporting residents in developing personalised health plans, conducting screenings, managing chronic diseases and connecting patients to community partners,” she said.

In order to build a future-ready workforce, healthcare systems must actively involve nurses in digital transformation and deliberately invest in their psychological safety and routine well-being, said Rahayu.

Across the Asia Pacific, healthcare systems are under significant pressures because of ageing populations, rising chronic diseases, workforce constraints, and rapid technological change. Singapore, which has one of the fastest-ageing populations in the world, is seeing its healthcare demands intensify.

Singapore’s healthcare system remains committed to supporting nurses as high-functioning, innovating leaders of care teams, said Rahayu.

President of the Singapore Nurses Association Samantha Ong said of the evolving role of nurses in Singapore: “We are all architects of change, whether you are an administrator, an educator, advanced practitioners... part of our role is really to shape healthcare.”

Advanced practice nurses or APNs, who practise at the apex of the clinical nursing track, are considered architects of change due to their specialised training and ability to shape nursing practices, but nurses at all levels are encouraged to innovate and contribute to the evolving healthcare system, she said.

The Ministry of Health has said that it aims to train 700 APNs by 2030. As at Dec 31, 2025, there were 419 APNs in active practice, which works out to 1 per cent of the nursing workforce in Singapore.

In her keynote speech, registered nurse and lawyer Michelle Gunn, who is the head of nursing practice and regulations at the Geneva-based International Council of Nurses, also emphasised the importance of nursing leadership for sustainable healthcare.

She said that in the face of global challenges such as workforce shortages, ageing populations, technological disruption, and climate change, nursing must be recognised as a strategic, knowledge-based profession.

“Nursing must no longer be understood primarily as being about tasks… The real value of nursing lies not in individual tasks, but in professional practice,” she said.

ASPAN 2026 will bring together over 500 delegates comprising nursing leaders, clinicians, educators, researchers, and healthcare professionals from across the Asia-Pacific region to explore innovative approaches and future directions in nursing practice and healthcare delivery.

The convention highlights the increasingly vital role nurses play in strengthening healthcare systems, advancing innovation, supporting community and preventive care, and ensuring patient safety amid evolving healthcare demands globally.

The event was previously held in Singapore in 2014.