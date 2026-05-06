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The emergency voice alert device can respond to calls for help, similar to voice-activated assistants such as Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa.

SINGAPORE - About a third of men and women aged 65 or older in Singapore have experienced a fall at least once, with seniors being more likely to seriously hurt themselves when it happens.

Now a new technology has been developed to help them with getting emergency assistance in such a situation without the need to pick up a phone.

The emergency voice alert (EVA) device, developed by Singapore-based start-up iSense-ASV, can respond to calls for help, similar to voice-activated assistants such as Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa.

It can respond to various languages, including English, Mandarin, Malay, Tamil, Cantonese and Hokkien.

About the size of a coaster, EVA can be mounted on the wall or placed on a table.

Without the need for a Wi-Fi connection, EVA can connect via 4G or LTE networks, providing seniors who have fallen with two-way communication to caregivers, healthcare providers or emergency services.

Besides seniors living at home alone, EVa can also be used by companies to allow workers working alone or on night shifts with limited supervision to send out alerts hands-free in emergency situations, said iSense-ASV solution consultant Mustaqiim Roslan.

EVA can also respond to Spanish and Basque, he told The Straits Times, adding that the company hopes to expand into Europe and Japan.

The company has also developed a fall sensor which employs radar technology, allowing for real-time monitoring of at-risk seniors without the need for more invasive cameras or wearables, ensuring their privacy.

iSense-ASV is one of 23 start-ups at HealthTechX Asia 2026, a two-day conference at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre which began on May 6.

Other firms at the medtech conference include M.I. Cloud, which uses magnetic fields to reduce snoring and help people sleep more soundly, and which is also exploring the use of its technology in other areas such as treating diabetic foot wounds.

Morphometrix Imaging Technologies transforms ultrasound video into interactive maps, and is exploring the use of this technology in providing more accurate diagnoses of breast and prostate cancers.

Both M.I. Cloud and Morphometrix are based in Singapore.

Technologies such as AI can lead the transformation of Singapore’s healthcare system to meet the country’s growing healthcare needs as it becomes a super-aged society, said Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How, delivering the opening address at the conference.

Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How speaking at HealthTechX Asia 2026 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on May 6. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

This transformation requires strong foundations, said Mr Tan, who is also Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information.

He cited efforts such as HEALIX – a cloud-based platform that the public healthcare sector can use to accelerate the development of AI projects.

Mr Tan also pointed to how the Health Information Act will progressively require all licensed health providers to contribute key patient health information to the National Electronic Health Record.

The Act will also require that health providers implement cybersecurity and data security measures to better protect such information, he noted.

Singapore has also taken steps to roll out innovations at a national level, such as in the use of genomics as part of its preventive care approach.

Mr Tan singled out initiatives such as the introduction of the familial hypercholesterolaemia genetic testing programme in 2025, and the extension of subsidies for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer genetic testing from December.

The Republic is ready to partner with AI innovators, he said, noting that the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Guidelines had been updated earlier in 2026 to provide direction on ensuring patient safety and the responsible use of the technology.

“We want AI to augment and empower healthcare professionals to enhance healthcare delivery, with patients as their priority,” said Mr Tan.

Now in its second year, HealthtechX Asia features 60 speakers from across the healthcare ecosystem, including regulators, corporations and investors, discussing issues such as AI and cybersecurity.