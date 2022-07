SINGAPORE - On a recent morning, retiree Goh Woon Seah, 76, was with a friend at the eldercare centre at the void deck of 44 Beo Crescent, relaxing on a sofa in a space done up by furniture store Ikea.

Another regular, Madam Pak Geok Ting, 65, a coffee shop assistant, was in the main hall playing an interactive virtual game projected on the floor.