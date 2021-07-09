8 F&B outlets closed, 13 other outlets and 56 people in S'pore fined for Covid-19 safe management breaches

SINGAPORE - Eight food and beverage (F&B) outlets were ordered to close, while 13 other outlets and 56 people were fined for breaching Covid-19 safe management measures, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Friday (July 9).

These penalties were issued following stepped-up enforcement checks over the past week, it added.

Agencies will also continue with these stringent enforcement checks over the coming weeks as restrictions are further eased.

From Monday (July 12), groups of five will be able to dine out, as Singapore opens up further.

The eight premises were ordered to close for breaches such as multiple failures to ensure patrons across tables were seated at least 1 metre apart, permitting intermingling between groups, and allowing groups of more than two individuals who were not from the same household to be seated across multiple tables, MSE said.

The premises are Nando's at Plaza Singapura, Carl's Jr at Jurong Point shopping mall, Food Junction at Bugis Junction, Club Diamond at Oriental Plaza, 3 Kings Pub at Lucky Plaza, Grand Shanghai at King's Centre, Sakunthala's Restaurant at Dunlop Street and The Bravery at Amoy Street.

In addition, 13 premises were fined $1,000 each for breaches such as seating groups of customers less than 1 metre apart and playing recorded music for customers.

Meanwhile, 20 people were fined $300 each for gathering in groups larger than two while dining at various F&B outlets.

Three workers from a food establishment were also fined $300 for failing to wear masks.

From July 2 to July 4, 33 people were fined for breaching measures in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board.

These breaches included not wearing masks when not engaging in strenuous exercises, and gathering in groups larger than the permitted limit.

For example, MSE said, two groups of 11 and 13 individuals each were caught gathering at Kallang Riverside Park.

More than 900 advisories were issued to people for not wearing masks or for gathering in groups larger than the permitted limit.

MSE said: "All water play areas, water recreational facilities, campsites and barbecue pits in NParks-managed parks and gardens will remain closed.

"NParks will temporarily close access to some parks, sections of beaches, lawns, and facilities - such as hard courts, shelters and car parks - when these areas get too crowded or where people remain non-compliant with safe management measures, to ensure that the parks remain safe for everyone."

Members of the public can check the Safe Distance @ Parks portal at safedistparks.nparks.gov.sg for the latest updates on visitorship levels before heading to parks.

MSE added that all park visitors have to wear a mask except when engaging in strenuous exercises or consuming food, drink or medication.

"Dining in at F&B establishments continues to be a higher-risk activity. As restrictions are eased to allow groups of up to five people to dine in from July 12, we urge everyone to observe all safe management measures and practise good hygiene to curb the spread of Covid-19," MSE said.

"These include maintaining a safe distance when queueing to purchase food or waiting for orders, keeping masks on when not eating or drinking, keeping to groups of five, not intermingling between groups, and not sitting on cordoned-off or marked seats."

First-time individual offenders face a composition fine of $300.

Repeat offenders will face higher fines, or prosecution in court for egregious cases. Operators that breach the measures, including ensuring 1 metre safe distancing between groups of diners, face closures even for first offences.