Efforts have been stepped up to stop the transmission of dengue amid the current epidemic. Around Woodlands Avenue 6, 360 people have been infected in two dengue clusters which are now the largest here.

More than 5,500 people have been infected with the mosquito-borne virus this year, of whom about 2,000 have needed hospital care. Five have died.

Experts say the surge in cases after two years of relatively low numbers is due to a change in the dominant dengue strain.

