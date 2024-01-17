Eczema, nausea and diarrhoea: Pharmacist shares tips on managing everyday health issues

In today’s digital world, healthcare is adapting to meet evolving needs. One of these developments is the introduction of online pharmacies that offer patients more convenience. Co-founder and director of online pharmacy Glovida-RX (GRX), Winthrop Wong, offers a look at what the pharmacy does, and shares some helpful tips on managing some common medical conditions.

Q: My child has recurrent cases of eczema. What is the best way to control the outbreaks and will my child outgrow this condition?

Eczema flare-ups are caused by a variety of triggers, which can vary from person to person. It can affect people across their lifespan, beginning in childhood or presenting as an adult-onset condition that affects adults 50 years and up.

If your child experiences frequent flare-ups, it is beneficial to keep track of and avoid the environmental factors that trigger them. It is best to moisturise the skin regularly, and avoid harsh soaps or even clothing made from rough fabrics. It may help to take an allergy test so that you can avoid allergens that irritate the skin and trigger flare-ups.

You may calm an eczema flare-up by switching to gentle soaps targeted towards relieving symptoms, such as an emollient body wash or a soap-free cleanser. To manage symptoms, you may use a variety of topical creams, such as steroidal hydrocortisone cream or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory cream. To control the itching that often accompanies flare-ups, you may also consider obtaining oral antihistamines which are available over the counter. For advice that is specific to your child’s condition, it would be helpful to consult with a healthcare professional.