Ease curbs further, but keep an eye on health system: Experts

The daily Covid-19 case count peaked about three weeks ago and has been declining since, but public hospitals are still seeing a heavy patient load, said experts.

This is because there is always a lag of about two weeks for the situation in hospitals to catch up with the peak in case number reporting.

Healthcare workers are also dealing with a growing number of non-Covid-19 cases that have been building up, given the focus on coronavirus patients in the last two years.

National Centre for Infectious Diseases executive director Leo Yee Sin said the current pressure on the healthcare system comes from other illnesses as well.

"We have to look at the totality of the critical services currently wit-hin the healthcare system. How can we cater to all the needy patients regardless of Covid-19?" she said.

Professor Leo was one of three panellists speaking at the Covid-19 Restrictions: When Can They Be Eased Further? discussion hosted by The Straits Times and held at SPH Studios in Toa Payoh.

She noted that many of Singapore's earlier healthcare protocols were based on the disease patterns observed in the Delta variant. When the less severe Omicron variant emerged, these protocols led to a significant number of patients being admitted to hospitals when they might have been better off recovering at home.

But Prof Leo added that most hospitals have reorganised themselves to better care for patients infected with the newer variant.

For instance, many hospitals now care for patients in cohorted facilities, which means housing several Covid-19-positive patients together, instead of isolating them individually.

Most hospitalised patients with Covid-19 now tend to be older and have other conditions such as stroke or heart disease, she said.

She added that there will be a need to balance the needs of the healthcare system with those of other sectors as Covid-19 cases fall.