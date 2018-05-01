Drinkers at risk of oral bacteria tied to disease

The study also showed that compared with non-drinkers, those who take one or more alcoholic drinks per day have fewer oral bacteria known to check the growth of other harmful germs.
Published
52 min ago

Drinking alcohol bad for maintaining healthy balance of microbes in the mouth, study finds

A new study has shown that compared with non-drinkers, those who had one or more alcoholic drinks per day had an overabundance of oral bacteria linked to gum disease, some cancers, and heart disease.

The study published in the journal Microbiome a week ago also showed that drinkers had fewer bacteria known to check the growth of other harmful germs.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 01, 2018, with the headline 'Drinkers at risk of oral bacteria tied to disease'. Print Edition | Subscribe
