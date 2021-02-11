For Subscribers
Don't let anti-virus efforts go to waste during celebrations
Rise in cases of acute respiratory infection an indicator of risk of Covid-19 spreading
The Chinese in Singapore are all set to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, while others are looking forward to a long weekend.
Concerned that too much mingling could lead to Covid-19 clusters forming and spreading rapidly, the Government has put new rules in place to minimise this. For example, households can have no more than eight visitors a day.