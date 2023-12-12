Don’t dismiss signs of postnatal depression as weakness: Doctors

SINGAPORE – Better screening of mums with newborns has picked out more who have postpartum depression, said Dr Cornelia Chee, senior consultant and head of the National University Hospital’s (NUH) Department of Psychological Medicine.

But better recognition of the symptoms and knowing how to access specialised help services are needed to prevent the devastating effects of the condition, she said.

Worrying symptoms could include intense anxiety or emotional volatility, and be caused by factors like intense marital or interpersonal tension.

“Usually, it is better if the mother herself recognises the symptoms (and many do), but at times, if she is in denial or underestimating the impact of the symptoms on her, the family should step in,” said Dr Chee. “Doctors can also play a part by being proactive and ask about mental health struggles – this could be her family doctor, obstetrician or even the paediatrician looking after her baby.”

There were at least 47 cases of depression, as well as anxiety and depression, registered in 2022 at NUH, a significant increase from an average of 25 cases per year between 2020 and 2021.

Dr Chee said this rise can be largely attributed to the increased support and outreach provided to mothers by the hospital’s Women’s Emotional Health Service (WEHS) team, which supports women in Singapore facing emotional difficulties during pregnancy and in the first postnatal year.

WEHS is led by a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals comprising psychiatrists, psychologists, case managers and occupational therapists.

NUH also has a programme, started in 2008, that screens mothers-to-be in their third trimester and postnatally for signs of depression.

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) saw a 78 per cent increase in the number of patients who either had postnatal depression or difficulties related to adjustment to motherhood, not amounting to clinical depression, in the first half of 2023, compared with the same period in 2022.

Dr Chua Tze Ern, senior consultant and head of KKH’s Women’s Mental Wellness Service, did not give figures but said these were patients who had undergone its postnatal depression screening programme, which began in 2008.

At the launch of Singapore’s first set of guidelines on perinatal mental health in February, KKH said that it had seen a significant rise in postnatal depression cases during the pandemic.

With the guidelines, it hoped to push for greater awareness of maternal mental health beyond the usual four to six weeks after birth, when clinicians are on the lookout for postnatal depression.

Meanwhile, over 1,600 KKH patients have been screened for antenatal depression, or depression during pregnancy – which increases the risk of postnatal depression – since December 2022. Over 8 per cent were found to have significant depressive symptoms.

A depressed mum is not just one who shows classic symptoms, such as low mood and easy tearfulness. She can avoid or withdraw from her baby, family and loved ones, or even exhibit anger and irritability, said Dr Chee.

Besides offering non-judgmental support both emotionally and practically, family and friends can stay vigilant of the new mother’s moods, especially if she is persistently low, withdrawn or irritable beyond two weeks, and seek professional help if necessary, she said.

A trained professional will be able to tell the difference between simple baby blues, such as feelings of frustration and anxiety about coping with a baby, and more serious conditions such as adjustment disorder or clinical depression or anxiety, and advise accordingly.