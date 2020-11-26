Doctors advised not to join review sites that rely on patient feedback

The Singapore Medical Council (SMC) has asked doctors to refrain from joining review sites they can pay to help create content to make their profiles more visible on search engines. This comes in the wake of a group of doctors crying foul over not having the option to pull out of DoctorxDentist (DxD), a platform that carries health content, reviews and ratings of doctors.

The Singapore Medical Association (SMA) stepped in to pressure the site to delist the names.

SMC and the Health Ministry also got involved in a meeting that was held between the three bodies and DxD on Nov 13.

Over the weekend, DxD started to remove thousands of doctor listings from the site, keeping only the names of doctors it was actively working with. When contacted, DxD general manager Tyr Astaroth Ding said all the reviews were removed last night.

SMC sent an advisory to medical practitioners yesterday evening saying they should refrain from participating in online search engine optimisation platforms that make use of patient feedback and ratings, as these can be considered patient testimonials, which are forbidden under the SMC ethical code and ethical guidelines.

SMA's first vice-president Ng Chee Kwan said: "SMA is appreciative that SMC has clarified the manner in which doctors can advertise, and that advertising that makes use of patient feedback, ratings or testimonials is not allowed. This will help doctors to decide which platforms they cannot participate in."

The SMC advisory listed a few points from its handbook on medical ethics. Some of them are:

•Subjective praise and compliments about you or your services have no place in medical advertising. Testimonials are subjective and not allowed to be used in advertising on any media where you have any control over the content about yourself.

•Patient testimonials, even if genuine, are disallowed because any number of testimonials cannot present the whole picture of your practice accurately or truthfully, and because these may not be representative of the collective views of your patients.

•Testimonials by famous persons or celebrities would, in addition, be deemed sensational.

SMC also said practitioners should not buy packages from such platforms for the purpose of obtaining testimonials. Payment for such packages or services could be considered to be express agreement on the part of practitioners to allow testimonials to be part of their publicity and advertisement activities.