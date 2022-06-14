Doctor who failed to refer patient for TB treatment suspended 15 months

SINGAPORE - A doctor who certified a domestic worker from Myanmar as fit, when she actually was suffering from multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (TB), has been suspended for 15 months.

Dr Teo Sze Yang, a general practitioner at Providence Clinic, also did not refer her for treatment, as required by law, after her X-ray showed possible infection in her lungs.

She was later diagnosed with TB by another doctor.

The Singapore Medical Council (SMC) disciplinary tribunal said in a release on Monday (June 13) that it was possible the more than a month's delay in the domestic worker's treatment caused the brother of the woman's employer, who was living in the same household, to contract TB.

TB is an air-borne disease transmitted through close and prolonged exposure to someone who is infected but untreated.

The patient had seen Dr Teo at his clinic in Redhill on March 17, 2018, for the regular six-monthly medical examination as required by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Her X-ray results showed possible infection in both lungs, and it came with the recommendation for further management and follow-up.

Dr Teo saw her again on March 29 and she had a fever, cough and sore throat.

He prescribed antibiotics and a cough mixture, and said he planned to refer her to the TB Control Unit (TBCU) within a week if needed.

But he did not follow up on this.

On May 5, she was diagnosed to have TB by another doctor, who referred her to the TBCU.

In November 2018, the then director of the TBCU lodged a complaint against Dr Teo with the SMC, the professional watchdog.

The SMC filed two charges against Dr Teo: Failure to provide appropriate care to his patient, and certifying in a form that she did not have TB "when there was in fact no basis for him to do so".

A disciplinary tribunal found him guilty of both charges and suspended him for 15 months.

The SMC told the tribunal that the symptoms "would have greatly increased the suspicion that the patient had TB and the need to refer her to TBCU promptly".