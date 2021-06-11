DIY virus test kits to be sold at some pharmacies from June 16

Covid-19 self-test kits will be sold by pharmacists at Guardian, Unity and Watsons pharmacies from Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said during an update by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19: "As we want to resume more activities, we need to make testing fast, easy and accessible."

Sales will be initially limited to 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits per person to ensure that there are adequate supplies for all. They will be made available at more retail locations progressively.

Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said: "We will eventually allow test kits to be freely purchased as more ART test kit supplies are made available for retail sales."

The ART kits produce results in less than 20 minutes, are simple to use and can be self-administered, MOH said.

Associate Professor Mak said: "The ART self-test kits complement our overall surveillance strategy.

"These fast and easy-to-use tests allow us to detect infected cases more quickly, in particular among individuals who do not have acute respiratory infection symptoms, but are concerned that they may have been exposed to Covid-19."

This might be for people who had been to a place that a confirmed Covid-19 case had visited, for instance.

The four self-test kits granted interim authorisation by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for sale to the public are the Abbott Panbio Covid-19 Antigen Self-Test, the Quidel QuickVue At-Home OTC Covid-19 Test, the SD Biosensor Sars-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test Nasal, and the SD Biosensor Standard Q Covid-19 Ag Home Test.

In response to media queries, Watsons Singapore said it will be retailing the Abbott Panbio and Quidel QuickVue test kits at all pharmacy stores in phase one of the test kit roll-out.

"We would be keeping with MOH's recommended guidelines on retail selling price, which will range from approximately $10 to $13 per test kit," it said.

MOH said: "Individuals who have a positive result for their ART self-test should immediately approach a Swab And Send Home public health preparedness clinic for a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

"They are then required to self-isolate until they receive a negative PCR test result."

Meanwhile, those who test negative on their self-test ART should still stay vigilant and adhere to prevailing safe management measures, MOH said.

KEY TO REOPENING SAFELY Regular testing is key to our ability to reopen, and will be part of our way of life in future. (It) allows us to detect and isolate cases in the community more quickly, and will allow more economic and social activities to continue... ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR KENNETH MAK, Singapore's director of medical services, on the testing regime.

Individuals who have acute respiratory infection symptoms should visit a doctor for a full diagnosis and PCR test instead of relying on an ART self-test kit, it added.

The HSA noted that ARTs have a lower sensitivity than PCR tests and a higher chance of false negative results.

Prof Mak said: "Regular testing is key to our ability to reopen, and will be part of our way of life in future. (It) allows us to detect and isolate cases in the community more quickly, and will allow more economic and social activities to continue, even as we detect cases and clusters.

"Testing also provides us with the greater assurance that our homes, retail places and workplaces are safe."

More information on the ART kits will available through various media channels and the MOH website from Wednesday.