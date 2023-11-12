Bracing for life’s unexpected detours: Are younger S’poreans financially prepared?

**Information on CareShield Life can be found at www.careshieldlife.gov.sg.

1 Subject to Deferment Period. Payouts of Monthly Benefit are payable for as long as the Life Assured suffers from the applicable number of disabilities, up to a lifetime.

2 The Initial Benefit is a lump sum payment equivalent to 3 times of the Monthly Benefit. In the event the Life Assured fully recovers from the disability, the Initial Benefit may be paid again for subsequent episodes of inability to perform at least 1 ADL. However, it is not payable if such subsequent disabilities arise from or are related to the cause of disability(ies) for which there was a previous claim for Initial Benefit.

3 Caregiver Benefit is subject to Deferment Period and payable for up to a maximum of 12 months (whether consecutive or not) per Policy Term.

4 Dependant Care Benefit is applicable if the Life Assured has a Child who is below 22 years old (age last birthday) as at the Claim Date; subject to Deferment Period and payable for up to a maximum of 48 months (whether consecutive or not) per Policy Term.

5Subject to cap of S$600 per calendar year per insured person.

Disclaimers:

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The information presented is for general information only and does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person.

GREAT CareShield can be purchased by CareShield Life or ElderShield policyholders. All Supplements are regulated under the CareShield Life and Long-Term Care Act 2019.

This is only product information provided by us. You may wish to seek advice from a qualified adviser before buying the product. If you choose not to seek advice from a qualified adviser, you should consider whether the product is suitable for you. Buying health insurance products that are not suitable for you may impact your ability to finance your future healthcare needs. If you decide that the policy is not suitable after purchasing the policy, you may terminate the policy in accordance with the free-look provision, if any, and the insurer may recover from you any expense incurred by the insurer in underwriting the policy.

Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.