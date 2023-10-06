Dealing with medical, caregiving and transport bills: How to cope with unexpected costs in the event of severe disability

Fortunately for the family, Ms Quah’s father-in-law, a former civil servant, could claim some health insurance benefits.

She shares: “Thankfully, my father-in-law's medical bills were covered under the Civil Service Card (CSC) pension scheme, and we applied for subsidies for assistive devices. However, individuals or families who don’t pass the means test and are not eligible for any subsidies will have to depend on their savings.”

The true cost of disability

The predicament Ms Quah’s family found themselves in is not uncommon. For many elderly Singaporeans, the onset of severe disability can lead to dramatic changes. And the need to plan for disability is all the more pressing as Singapore is a rapidly ageing society. According to the Ministry of Health, one in two Singaporeans over 65 could become severely disabled in their lifetime.

Disability typically involves physical and/or cognitive impairment that necessitates some level of caregiving or supervision. People with disability are not able to perform certain Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), defined as washing, dressing, feeding, toileting, walking or moving around and transferring.

Severe disability can also place financial burden on the patient and their family. It is thus important that households take this into account when planning for the future. Cost of long-term care can include aids to help in daily living, everyday living expenses, caregiver expenses, medication and therapy.

One of the common ways family members provide round-the-clock care for loved ones with severe disabilities is to hire caregivers. But engaging a care professional can be costly. In Ms Quah’s case, her mother-in-law engaged a domestic helper to help care for her father-in-law for several months during his recovery period, until he passed away in early 2017. She recalls that around six to seven years ago, her mother-in-law was paying the helper about $550 a month.

Ad hoc caregiving from professional care providers costs an estimated $24 per hour. For families who need extensive assistance, an example of a 200-hour package for a caregiver offering ADL assistance starts from $4,100, while their 200-hour package for a caregiver offering ADL assistance and simple nursing costs $4,700. Singlife is working with professional companies like Homage and others to offer a more seamless and preferred pricing for families who need extensive assistance on home care and nursing care.

To provide basic financial support in the event of severe disability, the government introduced CareShield Life, a national long-term care insurance scheme which offers basic coverage for long-term care costs in the event of severe disability. Benefits include lifetime monthly cash payouts beginning at $600 per month in 2020 and increase over time. According to MOH, over 1.47 million Singaporeans have enrolled themselves in CareShield Life as of December 2022, with a further 762,000 ElderShield policyholders who have not upgraded to CareShield Life.

Singaporeans born in 1980 or later are automatically covered from Oct 1, 2020, or when they turn 30, whichever is later. For those born in 1979 or earlier, participation is optional, in most cases.

Getting more financial support

CareShield Life payouts alone may not offer adequate financial support. This is why a CareShield Life supplement may be necessary to have greater assurance.

As one of three Singapore’s provider of both Careshield Life and Eldershield supplements, Singlife’s CareShield Standard and Plus was rolled out in 2020 to provide enhanced CareShield Life payouts, which can be used for lifestyle expenses like transportation to medical appointments, hiring of caregivers or assistive medical devices. As households grapple with rising costs of living, Singlife’s plans make such expenses more accessible. Here are ways they can help:

Singlife CareShield Plus policyholders gain access to disability payouts when they cannot perform at least two ADLs, while Singlife CareShield Standard policyholders receive payouts when they cannot perform at least three ADLs.

The plans offer payouts ranging from $200 to $5,000 monthly on top of the CareShield Life entitlement to help you better manage costs associated with severe disability.

Upon diagnosis of severe disability, policyholders are entitled to a lump-sum payout equivalent to three times the monthly benefit.

Policyholders who are unable to perform one ADL, receive waiver relief which frees them from paying premiums.

To ensure policyholders have better financial support, Singlife will introduce a new Add-on Benefit from Oct 3, 2023, where Singlife CareShield Standard and Plus policyholders will receive an additional monthly payout for up to 12 months. Payouts start when they cannot perform one ADL for Singlife CareShield Plus and two ADLs for Singlife CareShield Standard.

Severely disabled policyholders with children under the age of 22 also receive an additional caregiver benefit.

Policyholders have a choice of payment terms, namely fixed or increasing, with a customisable payment period which can continue until after they turn 98 or, alternatively, over a limited timeframe.

Up to $600 worth of premiums can be paid with MediSave, which reduces or even cancels out-of-pocket costs. This means that policyholders can enhance their disability protection with minimal cash outlay.

In addition, to offer households even greater support, under the newly launched Singlife Care Collab programme, Singlife has formed a partnership with Homage – a homegrown healthtech start-up that delivers on-demand home and community-based care for seniors.

Through this partnership, Singlife CareShield policyholders will gain better access and enjoy reduced service rates on caregiving services, such as a Severe Disability Assessment, financial counselling, and guidance on applying for financial assistance schemes and caregiver grants. This partnership also helps to raise awareness about the importance of long-term care planning and the challenges faced by our ageing population. Policy holders can also learn more about this programme here.

