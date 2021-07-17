Dine-in cap cut to 2 for unvaccinated people and at hawker centres

Unvaccinated people in Singapore will be allowed to dine out only alone or in pairs from Monday to Aug 8, but fully vaccinated people will be able to continue to dine out in groups of five.

However, unvaccinated individuals with a valid negative pre-event test result may join such groups of five, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

People who have recovered from Covid-19 are also considered to be at lower risk and can dine out in groups of up to five as well, said the ministry.

However, group sizes will be limited to two people for hawker centres, foodcourts and coffee shops.

This is because these venues have a "more porous setting" and generally do not impose mandatory SafeEntry check-ins, said MOH.

The ministry noted that it would be very challenging to check the status of individuals before they seat themselves at a table at such venues.

The rollback of dine-in measures at eateries here, currently at five people for all, comes after the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters that have set back Singapore's efforts to combat the virus, said MOH.

The ministry said in a statement that fully vaccinated individuals will be able to continue to dine out in groups of up to five at food and beverage (F&B) establishments that have put in place systems to check the status of such individuals.

This is because fully vaccinated individuals have good protection against infection and severe illness, and are less likely to infect others, compared with unvaccinated people, it added.

An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after he has received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty or Moderna vaccine, said MOH.

During a virtual media conference yesterday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that the measure allowing five vaccinated people to dine together applies only to establishments with mandatory SafeEntry systems in place.

Such venues can check the vaccination status of their customers, said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19.

Members of the same household will be allowed to dine in with their unvaccinated children aged 12 or below without the need for pre-event testing for these children, but MOH said this whole group should not exceed five people.

"If the children are not from the same household, then they should constitute not more than half the dine-in group," said MOH.

The ministry added that children below 12 are currently ineligible for Covid-19 jabs under Singapore's national vaccination programme, and it is also more challenging to swab young children for pre-event testing.

F&B establishments have the flexibility to decide whether to introduce the vaccination-differentiated group sizes, depending on their own operating models and clientele, and their ability to check the status of individuals dining in, said the ministry.

Entertainment such as live performances, recorded music and video or television screenings will continue to be prohibited at F&B establishments.

MOH said this is because dining in at eateries remains a high-risk activity as many people will be unmasked and in close proximity with one another.

"Patrons at food and beverage establishments are also reminded to adhere to all safe management measures and keep their masks on at all times except when eating or drinking," said MOH.