Did you know that vapes can expose you to toxic metals?

Is vaping safer than smoking and just how harmful is vaping? Find out these and more in the latest Health Check episode with ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo, as she dives into the topic with two experts from Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

They are Adj Asst/Prof Clive Tan, Public Health Specialist and Senior Consultant, Department of Preventive & Population Medicine and Adj Asso/Prof Puah Ser Hon, Head and Senior Consultant from the Department of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine.

With vaping on the rise here, despite it being illegal, they also talk about the help available to a vape user who wants to quit the habit, and what can be done about the vaping problem here.

In Singapore, simply purchasing, using or owning an electronic vapouriser or vape can attract fines of up to $2,000 per offence.

Yet, vaping is on the rise here. The purchase, use or possession of vapes jumped 58 per cent to about 7,900 cases in 2023, from about 5,000 cases in 2022, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:33 Are vapes safer than cigarettes?

8:17 Inhaling chemicals and toxic metals

20:35 Considering an amnesty for vape users

27:42 You can get the help that you need to quit vaping

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow Health Check Podcast here every month and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

The Usual Place: https://str.sg/wEr7u

COE Watch: https://str.sg/iTtE

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

Hard Tackle: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

---

ST Podcast website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

ST Podcasts YouTube: https://str.sg/4Vwsa

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (6 eps): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Get The Straits Times’ app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX