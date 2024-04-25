Dialysis while you sleep: NKF to open up more than 200 additional slots for overnight service

SINGAPORE – The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) will expand its overnight dialysis capacity from 36 slots in two centres to 250 slots in five centres by 2027 to meet the evolving needs of its patients, as well as keep pace with fast-rising demand from a rapidly ageing population.

This was announced at NKF’s 55-year anniversary event, held at its headquarters in Kim Keat Road on April 25.

With 41 dialysis centres, NKF is the biggest dialysis provider in Singapore, caring for around 5,500 of the roughly 9,000 people here who are on dialysis. Other patients are treated mostly at private dialysis centres.

The fight against kidney failure continues as, each day, six new patients are diagnosed with kidney failure in Singapore.

“The total number of kidney failure patients is rising: 10 years ago it was 5,500, today it is 8,800,” said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at the event.

The major culprits are diabetes and hypertension, which are precursors to kidney failure, he added.

To further support kidney failure patients, the Ministry of Health (MOH) wants to expand the enrolment of a two-year-old national programme for peritoneal dialysis, a type of dialysis that can be done at home. To date, about 300 patients are enrolled in it.

As demand and costs rise, it will also be doing more to help pay for kidney dialysis, which currently costs around $30,000 a year at NKF. The majority of NKF patients paid no more than $50 a month in 2023, and four in 10 do not pay.

Mr Ong said that MOH is reviewing MediSave limits for medical treatments like dialysis, as well as working with the MediShield Life Council to review and increase MediShield Life claim limits for dialysis treatments.

These changes will help dialysis patients offset the rise in treatment costs and relieve the immense pressure for organisations like NKF to raise more charity donations, he said. However, higher claims will push up MediShield Life premiums, he added.

Mr Ong also announced that MOH will, from May 1, 2024, extend subsidies to Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) for eligible adults and children with Type 1 diabetes mellitus who are receiving care in public healthcare institutions.