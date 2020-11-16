Diabetic patients to get access to health coaching, sports facilities

Diabetic patients will soon have access to personalised health coaching, sports facilities and programmes that help them lead healthier lives.

Sport Singapore and Diabetes Singapore yesterday signed a deal that lets patients get advice from health coaches and use ActiveSG's facilities. Announcing this at the World Diabetes Day 2020 event at Singapore General Hospital's Academia Auditorium, Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli said: "We must not lose sight of our war against diabetes. It continues to be a major public health concern even amidst the pandemic."

Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development, said one in three Singaporeans is at risk of developing diabetes in his lifetime, and "obesity and sedentary lifestyles place us at an even greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes".

He encouraged individuals to adopt healthy habits even as the Government leverages technology to combat the disease.

Such technology includes the Health Promotion Board's free LumiHealth app rolled out last month with Apple that encourages users through personalised reminders, programmes, activity coaching and incentives to adopt healthy habits.

Those with diabetes should continue to have regular follow-up with their healthcare practitioners and undergo screening to reduce the risk of developing complications, said Mr Masagos. They can also access a wealth of information on diabetes management on the HealthHub website's Diabetes Hub.

Mr Masagos also urged members of the public to undergo screening. Those above 40 should have regular screening for chronic diseases every three years; those between 18 and 39 can use HealthHub's Diabetes Risk Assessment online test.

Since the test was launched in September 2017, about 18 per cent of users have been found to be at higher risk, and about one in 10 who had health screening was diagnosed with pre-diabetes or diabetes.

In line with the theme for World Diabetes Day, "The Nurse and Diabetes", Mr Masagos addressed how healthcare workers are better equipped to handle diabetes cases.

Through an online portal introduced earlier this year, these workers can provide patients and caregivers with customised information on diabetes prevention and control.

They also have access to training that helps them empower and motivate diabetic patients to better manage their condition themselves.

Until the end of this month, diabetic members of Diabetes Singapore can get free flu vaccinations.

"The war on diabetes is not over. It requires our entire nation to work together to triumph, just as we did to stem the spread of Covid-19. All of us have a role to play in looking after our health and that of our loved ones," said Mr Masagos.

Jean Iau