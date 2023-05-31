Diabetes, heart failure and lower immunity: How poor sleep can affect more than mental alertness

You’re probably familiar with this scenario - tossing and turning in bed the entire night with an overactive mind and the inability to fall asleep no matter how hard you try. Before you know it, there are only 10 minutes left before your alarm goes off and you have to get ready for work. Suntory Institute for Science of Life product researcher Dr Daisuke Takemoto (PhD) shares some reasons behind our poor sleep quality and what can be done about it.

Q: What are some common reasons we experience poor sleep quality?

There are many causes of poor sleep quality. Most link Singaporeans’ lack of sleep to the stresses of daily life, such as long working hours, or lifestyle-related behaviour. However, poor sleep quality can also be linked to underlying medical conditions and sleep disorders such as cardiovascular problems, obesity, chronic insomnia or sleep apnea which can interfere with quantity and quality of sleep.

It is also common for older adults to experience changes in the quality and duration of their sleep. Many of these changes occur due to changes in the body’s internal clock. Changes in production of hormones, such as melatonin and cortisol, may also play a role in disrupted sleep in older adults.

Q: How does poor sleep quality affect cognitive function, immune system and overall health?

You have likely experienced for yourself how poor sleep quality can have adverse effects on cognitive performance and brain function. If you did not get enough rest the night before, your thought process the next day will probably be slower, with a shorter attention span. Scientists measuring sleepiness have found that poor sleep quality and quantity lead to lower alertness and concentration.