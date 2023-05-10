Diabetes and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: Know the risks, symptoms and ways to control it

How to manage NAFLD in people with diabetes

There is a silver lining for those who have early stage NAFLD. Making lifestyle tweaks such as getting adequate exercise and adopting a healthy diet can improve their condition.

Losing 7 to 10 per cent of body weight can also help to reduce liver inflammation and thus the amount of fat in the liver. While reversal of NAFLD may be possible in some cases, there has to be significant weight loss until the individual’s healthy weight is achieved, says Dr Hsiang.

He recommends any diet, which is rich in nuts, legumes, grains, vegetables, fruits and fish rich in Omega-3, as well as foods rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids. Those who need their daily coffee will rejoice, as the brew is high in antioxidants and contributes to lowering the risk of liver inflammation and liver scarring in NAFLD patients over time, adds Dr Hsiang.

Don’t forget about staying active as well. Dr Hsiang suggests moderate intensity exercises such as brisk walking, taking the stairs, biking or swimming for a total of 140 to 150 minutes per week or at least 30 minutes four times a week.

A class of medications called SGLT2 inhibitors has also been shown to be efficacious for people with fatty liver and diabetes. Although used primarily to treat diabetes, there is evidence to suggest this drug offers an improvement in fatty liver composition and inflammation.

Then there are GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs), another class of medicines for the treatment of diabetes. Dr Hsiang says these have also shown to reduce weight up to 10 per cent over a 12-month period in trials involving patients with diabetes. By managing blood glucose, there is a positive impact on those with Type 2 diabetes which, in turn, helps to reduce liver fat and inflammation in those with NAFLD.

In addition, he notes that GLP-1 RAs seem to offer other benefits such as lowering the cardiometabolic risk factors and stroke1.

However, caution should be exercised for patients on GLP-1 RAs who have a history of pancreatitis. Some may also be sensitive to the side effects of the medication such as bloating, nausea, some reflux and sometimes constipation.

Always consult your healthcare practitioner before undergoing any medical treatment, adds Dr Hsiang.

With NAFLD becoming a growing public health concern in Singapore, especially with most sufferers being asymptomatic until the later stages, awareness and action are key. What we can do is to adopt a healthier lifestyle and go for regular screenings to prompt early detection.