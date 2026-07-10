DeRama Singapore, which was fully booked in June, blends specialised nursing care with five-star hospitality and is redefining how some new mothers recuperate after childbirth

Every aspect of a mother’s stay, from chef-prepared meals and five-star accommodation to dedicated nursing care, is designed to make the first month of motherhood a little gentler.

Preparing for a newborn often comes with a seemingly endless checklist. At DeRama Singapore , a luxury Korean postpartum confinement centre, new mothers arrive with little more than a bag of their favourite clothes and skincare.



Everything else that she needs – from breast pumps and baby bottles to nursing pillows, diapers and toiletries – has already been prepared. Even a Dyson hair dryer and Nespresso coffee machine await in the suite.

This luxurious experience begins the moment mum and baby leave the hospital. A chauffeur-driven limousine, complete with a baby car seat, arrives for the journey to DeRama.

Over the next month, she and her husband will settle into a private hotel suite with a garden-view balcony. Mum’s only job is to rest, recover and bond with her baby, while a team of registered nurses, spa therapists and hotel chefs quietly takes care of everything else.

That is the philosophy behind DeRama. Founded in Seoul’s Gangnam district in 2008, DeRama has built a reputation for premium postpartum care. Former guests at its Korean centres include celebrities such as Son Ye-jin and Min Hyo-rin, while demand continues to grow, with waiting lists at its centres.

At its Singapore outlet, its first international outpost, DeRama, which is locally operated by luxury postpartum care brand Sserenity, occupies the entire 12th floor of Artyzen Singapore. The 6,494 sq ft centre offers only eight suites – all of which were fully booked for June – creating an intimate retreat centred on privacy and personalised care. Stays start from $100,000 for 30 days.

Professional nursing care, day and night

Singapore Nursing Board-registered nurses provide round-the-clock care for newborns, giving mothers the reassurance and uninterrupted rest they need to recover. PHOTO: DERAMA SINGAPORE

Nurse Nur Aeishah Hashim, describes the weeks after childbirth – also known as the fourth trimester – as “a gentle transition” for both mother and baby.



As part of DeRama’s team of Singapore Nursing Board-registered nurses, Aeishah provides around-the-clock care, offering support whenever mothers need it, whether during the day or in the middle of the night.



At DeRama, good nursing care goes beyond carrying out routine tasks. “It is not simply about responding to requests, but gently guiding mothers towards choices that support their recovery,” explains Aeishah.



She recalls caring for a mother once who wanted to stay awake and feed her baby throughout the night because she felt guilty resting.



“Instead of just agreeing, I explained that her rest is an important part of recovery and supports breastfeeding too. We cared for the baby overnight so she could rest properly, and the next day she felt refreshed and more confident,” she adds.



Because the postpartum body can change without warning, DeRama’s nurses are trained to observe every mother closely, recognise when something needs attention, and escalate to medical professionals without delay.



They monitor mum’s vital signs, arrange transport immediately should a hospital review become necessary, and receive a full medical handover when mothers return before resuming close monitoring, ensuring continuity of care throughout her recovery.



When mothers need uninterrupted rest, their babies can be cared for in the nursery under round-the-clock nursing supervision. A dedicated baby camera also allows mothers to check on their little one anytime, offering reassurance while they recharge.



As the goal is to prepare parents for life after DeRama, the nursing team also conducts one-to-one baby-care sessions covering newborn bathing, bottle-feeding techniques, recognising a baby’s cues and personalised lactation support tailored to each mother’s comfort and needs.

Giving recovery the attention it deserves

Daily spa and wellness treatments, paired with calming spaces overlooking lush greenery, encourage mothers to slow down and focus on recovery. PHOTOS: DERAMA SINGAPORE

There is a scientific reason why mothers are encouraged to slow down after childbirth, says DeRama co-founder Dr Park Jung-mi, who is also head doctor of Her Garden Women’s Clinic in Seoul.



“After childbirth, the body enters a recovery period that generally lasts between three and six weeks. During pregnancy, the body retains additional fluid and blood volume to support pregnancy and childbirth. Hormones such as relaxin cause the joints and ligaments to loosen in preparation for delivery, so slowing down is encouraged,” she says.



“Our programmes focus on assisting that natural recovery process through tailored nutrition, intentional rest, specialised recovery care and professional support.”



Every suite comes with a private sitz bath – a modern take on Korea’s traditional herbal steam bath – designed to gently cleanse and soothe the perineal area while supporting the body’s natural healing process.

Customised postpartum spa and wellness sessions are offered daily to promote relaxation while supporting the body’s natural recovery after childbirth.

These include massages to ease muscle tension, improve blood and lymphatic circulation, reduce swelling, and relieve upper-body discomfort commonly experienced by breastfeeding mothers. Also available are radiofrequency-based body treatments to encourage relaxation and aid in post-partum recovery.

Mothers can also opt for professional hair washing services using DeRama’s signature hair care products.

Co-founder and chief executive officer Kim Hyo, who founded DeRama with his wife, Park, says years of caring for new mothers have reinforced one lesson: Postpartum recovery should never be taken lightly.



“We found that if this time is taken lightly, the mother can feel discomfort for a long time afterwards. DeRama is not just a place to rest. At the heart of our programme, it is to help mothers make the most of this important recovery period after birth.”

A personalised approach to postpartum nutrition

Three chef-prepared meals and two nourishing snacks are served daily, with menus designed to support healing and breastfeeding. PHOTO: DERAMA SINGAPORE

Recovery continues beyond treatments. Every day, mothers are served three meals and two nourishing snacks, all freshly prepared by the chefs at Artyzen Singapore.

Designed to fuel postpartum recovery, the menus combine balanced nutrition with comforting, restaurant-quality dishes.

Breakfast sets the tone for the day. A typical spread might include comforting beef congee with a poached egg in soy sauce and sesame oil, a Korean egg roll and Korean shrimp-and-chive pancake. Mums can also tuck into Miyeok Guk (Korean seaweed soup), white kimchi and soft tofu with soy sauce, alongside a salad, fresh fruit and freshly squeezed juice. Snacks include fresh fruit, yoghurt, nuts, desserts paired with tea and other wholesome light bites.