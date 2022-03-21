Depression rate '3 times higher' in adults with dry eyes

Around the world, the rates of depression and anxiety are roughly three times higher in adults with dry eyes than those without, said mental health expert Sharon Sung.

"Dry eye disease itself can lead to difficulties with sleep and reduced quality of life due to interference in daily activities," she added.

She noted that when people feel depressed or anxious, they may be more distressed by the symptoms of the disease and may be less resilient in coping with their condition.

Assistant Professor Sung, who is with the signature programme in health services and systems research in Duke-NUS Medical School, said certain treatments like cognitive behavioural therapy are likely to be able to help dry eye disease patients cope.

She added that doctors and optometrists should ask such patients about their mood, sleeping habit, stress level and quality of life.

"Treating the whole person is important to achieving the best outcomes for both physical and mental well-being," she said, noting that dry eye cases are expected to rise in the coming years due to increased screen time.