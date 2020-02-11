Dengue up with 400 cases last week and higher infections expected says NEA

SINGAPORE - Dengue infections are rising, even as Singapore is battling to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. And it is expected to go up even further, said the National Environment Agency.

There were 400 infections last week, up from 371 in the previous week. There were another 63 between Sunday and 3 pm Monday (Feb 10).

The weekly cases had been rising steadily since mid-December, peaking at 404 cases in mid-January. It dropped the following week, but is again on the upswing.

The number of dengue infections this year has ranged between 303 and 404 a week.

The 1,723 cases in the first five weeks of the year is 60 per cent higher than the 1,057 infections diagnosed over the same period for last year, when Singapore saw the third highest annual rate of dengue infections which resulted in 20 deaths.

These latest weekly figures are also the highest rates seen in the early part of the year, since 2016.

The NEA said on its dengue website: "As of 10 February 2020, there are 114 active dengue clusters reported, with the large clusters located at Begonia Drive, Gangsa Road, Jalan Kembangan, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and Jurong West Street 91."

There are 23 "red" clusters where more than 10 people have been infected. Cases are linked if the onset of symptoms are within 14 days - the maximum incubation period - and their homes or workplaces are located within 150m of each other.

The biggest cluster at Begonia Drive has 166 cases.

The NEA said: "The high Aedes aegypti mosquito population in the community, current high number of dengue cases, and increase in circulation of DenV-3 serotype, could lead to weekly dengue cases rising above current levels in 2020."

It added: "Concerted community action and sustained mosquito control efforts are thus needed to prevent further escalation of the Aedes aegypti mosquito population, and an increase in the number of people becoming ill with dengue."

Last year, 20 people died of dengue. There have been no deaths this year.

Symptoms of dengue infection include sudden onset of fever, severe headache and pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, nausea and vomiting.