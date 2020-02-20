Dengue patient among 3 new coronavirus cases in S'pore

Three new cases of the coronavirus disease, or Covid-19, were confirmed yesterday, including a woman who was first admitted to hospital as a dengue patient.

The 57-year-old Singaporean went to the emergency department at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital last Thursday and Saturday, and was admitted as a dengue patient in a general ward on the second visit.

Subsequent tests confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that she had a coronavirus infection and she was immediately transferred to an isolation room.

The Ministry of Health said the patients who had shared the same room while she was in the general ward have been transferred to single rooms.

"They have been tested for Covid-19 infection, and the results are pending. So far, none of the contacts have any respiratory symptoms," it said.

The two other new cases are linked to existing clusters - a 35-year-old Singaporean woman is linked to Grace Assembly of God church and a 54-year-old Singaporean man is linked to The Life Church and Missions.

Grace Assembly of God, the largest cluster here, is now linked to 22 cases while Life Church and Missions is linked to four local cases.

Meanwhile, five more patients have been discharged, including the 66-year-old man from Wuhan who was the first confirmed case here. He was warded on Jan 22 and had spent nearly a month in hospital. His 37-year-old son, who was warded a day after him, has yet to be discharged. They are among the cases who have spent the longest time in hospital.

A total of 34 patients have now recovered. Of the 50 cases in hospital, most are stable of improving. Four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.