Daily Covid-19 Omicron count in S'pore nearly doubles to 797 infections

Of the new Omicron cases on Jan 12, 513 were local and 284 were imported. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
Published
39 min ago

SINGAPORE - The number of new cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant rose to 797 on Wednesday (Jan 12), up from 438 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Jan 12).

Of these, 513 were local cases and 284 were imported, MOH said in its daily update.

All in, there were 882 new cases recorded, up from 846 on Tuesday; and one death.

Of the local cases, 396 were imported and 486 were local cases.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate dipped slightly to 1.60 on Wednesday, from 1.71 the day before.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before.

A figure of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 167 patients in hospital, with 13 requiring oxygen supplementation and 11 in the intensive care unit.

A total of 91 per cent of Singapore's eligible population and 87 per cent of the total population have completed the full vaccination regimen. About 48 per cent of the population has received vaccine booster shots.

As of Wednesday, Singapore had recorded 288,125 Covid-19 cases, with 839 deaths.

