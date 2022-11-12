Crowdfunding raises $3m needed to buy drug to treat baby with rare genetic disorder

SINGAPORE - A five-month-old boy facing immobility or even death because of a rare genetic disorder may get a new lease on life after his parents successfully raised the $3 million needed for a drug to treat his condition.

Baby Zayn – who was diagnosed with Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) at about five weeks old – will be able to get the drug Zolgensma by early December, his parents, Mr Nabeel Salim Abdat and Ms Syahirah Yakub, told The Sunday Times.

“It’s like a huge weight off our shoulders,” said Mr Nabeel, a 30-year-old data centre engineer, on Friday.

SMA is a neuromuscular disorder that causes muscles to weaken and can lead to declining motor functions, as well as issues such as respiratory problems, scoliosis and osteoporosis.

Zolgensma is a one-time gene therapy that is infused into a baby’s veins to stop the condition’s progress.

Available in Singapore only via the Special Access Route – which allows for unregistered life-saving drugs to be imported into the country – it is often touted as the most expensive drug in the world, costing almost $3 million.

To raise the needed funds, Mr Nabeel and Ms Syahirah, 31, started a campaign on crowdfunding platform Ray of Hope in mid-August.

Shared by influencers and celebrities on social media, the campaign garnered almost half the amount needed within a month.

But the fund-raising soon plateaued, remaining just shy of $1.5 million for almost two months.

“We were wondering what else we could do. We were running out of ideas,” Mr Nabeel said.

In an update on Nov 4, however, Ray of Hope said that “several large anonymous donations” had allowed the campaign to raise $3,015,167.50, ahead of its targeted closing date at the end of November.

Mr Nabeel and Ms Syahirah said they did not know who had made the contributions which allowed them to hit their target.